Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Demoted on Royal Family's Official Website

The couple's pictures are now ranked at the bottom of the list of royal family members, only above Prince Andrew.
(Photo: Twitter)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were demoted to the last place on the official website of the Royal family, only above the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, as per a report by NDTV. Prior to the recent upgrade to the Royal website following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the couple was ranked somewhere in the middle — below the senior members and above the minor members of the Royal family.
In continuation to the NDTV report, the changes to the website were altered to reflect the succession sequence following the queen's death. Moreover, the reorganization could be a reflection of the king's desire for a more effcient monarchy, elevating the prestige of those who help him in his duties.
Previously, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were working members of the Royal family and their respective pages were listed just below Prince William and Kate Middleton's on the family's website.
In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan resigned from their positions as working members of the Royal family, and moved to California, US with their little son, Archie Harrison to lead a more independent life. Since then, the couple has visited the UK only a few times.
The couple's departure from the UK was infamously known as 'Megxit'. However, Prince Harry complained that the term was mysoginistic and served as an example of media hatred.