Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Demoted on Royal Family's Official Website

In continuation to the NDTV report, the changes to the website were altered to reflect the succession sequence following the queen's death. Moreover, the reorganization could be a reflection of the king's desire for a more effcient monarchy, elevating the prestige of those who help him in his duties.

Previously, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were working members of the Royal family and their respective pages were listed just below Prince William and Kate Middleton's on the family's website.

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan resigned from their positions as working members of the Royal family, and moved to California, US with their little son, Archie Harrison to lead a more independent life. Since then, the couple has visited the UK only a few times.