Amid Ukraine Crisis, 'Operation Ganga' Comes Under Fire

Janab Aise Kaise
The Quint
Video Editors: Sandeep Suman, Purnendu Pritam
English Script: Aparna Singh
"Did the government tell you to go to Ukraine and study?" "They're not good in studies, so they go abroad to study.” “Russia stopped the war for the Indians for six hours, how amazing!”
These are some of the things that some of the Indians are talking about. From politicians to journalists, everyone is looking for an opportunity to praise the government in the time of tragedy.
Some ministers, who had gone to bring the students back to India, made students chant slogans, while others pushed them to make videos. Russian military is carrying attacks on Ukraine and common people are being killed. Thousands of Indians are stuck in Ukraine.
As the students were greeted by these ministers, they did not hesitate from expressing their pain and disappointment over the lack of cooperation and delay in evacuation. Some students claimed that the officials of the Indian Embassy in Kyiv evacuated at the earliest themselves and left the students helpless in a war-torn country.
Nobody is asking why it is taking so long to bring these students back. Or why didn't the government start the evacuation process before the war? Or why are the medical studies so expensive in India? When there won't be any answers to these questions, then we will be forced to ask — Janab Aise Kaise?
