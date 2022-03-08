As Invasion Enters 12th Day, Russia-Ukraine Hold 3rd Round of Talks in Belarus

The first round of talks had taken place on 28 February, and the second round on 3 March.
Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs Twitter page.
The third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Belarus on Monday, 7 March.
News of the commencement of talks was tweeted by Belarus' Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Russian foreign ministry also stated that a meeting would take place on Thursday between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Turkey, as per a report by CNN.
While the first round ended without any agreement between the two sides, the second round indicated some progress.
(With inputs from CNN.)
