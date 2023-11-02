'Our Response Has Been No Response At All': Cong MP Slams Centre on Qatar Crisis

"I mean, for Christ's sake, you're dealing with people in their late sixties, maybe even early seventies, people who have serious health issues," Congress MP Manish Tewari told The Quint days after a death sentence was handed down to eight Indian retired navy officers by a court in Qatar.

"Death sentence in the jurisprudence that I have done and studied across geographies happens in the rarest of rare cases," added the MP from the Anandpur Sahib constituency in Punjab.

The Court of First Instance in Qatar on Thursday, 26 October passed the verdict against the eight men who used to work with Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services – more than a year after they were arrested in August 2022 under charges of "espionage".