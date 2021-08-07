Indian Women Win Medals Daily, Surviving Violence & Abuse

Next, yes, it’s true, Assam’s Lovlina Borgohain won a boxing Bronze, Manipur’s Mirabai Chanu won a weightlifting Silver, and Manipur’s Mary Kom has been India’s champion boxer for years, but what about our other fellow Indians from the North-east - from Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal, Sikkim, Manipur, Assam, Tripura - when they are called Chinki, when they are beaten up, even killed, as young Nido Taniam was, in Delhi, when they are asked - ‘Tera rate kya hai?’, when people refuse to rent them rooms or flats?

Surely, for handling all such disgusting abuse with dignity, they deserve medals!