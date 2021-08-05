Delhi Minor Rape & Murder Case: Cops 'Pressurised' Kin, Says Nirbhaya's Mother

While the autopsy has so far not confirmed that the girl was raped, the accused have claimed that she died after being electrocuted while taking water from the cooler at the crematorium.

"This case is neither the last nor the first. Whenever such an incident takes place, we debate on TV channels and light candles. Whenever government representatives come, they say there is a need to strengthen laws and change the society's mindset. When will you make laws more stringent? When will the midset change?" Asha Devi said.

"I believe the mindset will change only when such criminals are hanged. There are only talks of making the laws stringent. If we really want the daughters of the country to feel safer, the government will need to become stricter and the accused will need to be given the strictest possible punishment. The law is not flawed, the ones who implement it are," she added.