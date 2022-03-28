What Does a Unified MCD Mean for Delhi Citizens & Does it Help BJP Politically?

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that seeks to merge the North, East and South Delhi municipal corporations.
(Photo: The Quint)
The deference of the Delhi civic polls has left the AAP-led Delhi government at loggerheads with the BJP-led Centre.
At the heart of the delay is The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that seeks to merge the North, East and South Delhi municipal corporations.
The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai who said it would make the MCD “a single, integrated and well-equipped entity”, however, the Delhi government along with several opposition parties have been vehemently opposed to calling it an unconstitutional move.
What has been particularly irking the Delhi government is that the bill also appears to strip the Delhi government off authority when it comes a lot of big decision-making processes around the unified MCD. The AAP led Delhi government even accused the BJP of “murdering democracy”.
But why does the Centre want to unify Delhi municipality? What is the administrative significance behind it all? And is there any political significance in the move?
We deep dive into the issue with our guests — Aditya Menon, The Quint’s Political Editor and Milind Mhaske, Director of Praja Foundation which is a non profit that works towards enabling accountable governance.
