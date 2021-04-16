Dear PM Modi, Lord VISHNU Can Rescue India’s Vaccination Campaign

Surely, the vaccine is currently as critical as food or petrol or imports? Now, look at the precarious fragility of our supply infrastructure:

About 90 percent of vaccines come from one manufacturing facility in virus-ravaged Pune. God forbid, one anhonee (unthinkable tragedy), and 90 percent of our supply line could go bust (not to be alarmist, but there was a fire at that facility several weeks back).

So, in addition to math, has anybody in the government done their Lesson 101 in disaster scenarios and back-up planning?