Dear PM Modi, Don’t Let ‘Babus’ Kill SPACs – Young India’s Dreams

SPACs – Special Purpose Acquisition Companies – are the new gleam in first-gen entrepreneurs’ eyes. SPACs, also colourfully called “blank check companies,” are literally just a pool of cash listed on, say, Nasdaq or NYSE.

SPACs have no business, operations, or employees. They prowl to acquire valuable assets via a stock swap – they come across a fast-growing newbie, say in e-commerce or SaaS or renewable energy in America or Israel or India or other hot economies, pounce on it by issuing new stock to existing shareholders, then disappear with the acquired asset listed!