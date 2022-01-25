‘PM Modi Betrayed Us and His Voters’: SBSP’s OP Rajbhar on Quitting BJP Alliance

Yogi Adityanath is not a member of the BJP. He is the chief of Hindu Yuva Vahini. When Rajnath Singh was the national president of the BJP, Yogi had asked him for the BJP ticket. Then there was some conflict but after some rounds of talks, things were sorted and some seats were given to him. This time around also he asked for BJP ticket for himself and some of his close members. He thought that Mathura is a safe seat, he will win, then he talked about Varanasi, the Ayodhya. So there is some game being played within the BJP.

People in Delhi thought that now he wants to be the prime minister. So they made a plan to sideline him. They tried to humiliate Yogi during an inauguration. Then they called Keshav Prasad Maurya to Delhi, and told him to destroy Yogi's dreams of not just Delhi but also of Lucknow.