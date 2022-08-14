Economy, Farmers, Jobs: Reality Check of Modi’s Visions for India's 76th I-Day

On 15 August 2022, we look back at mainstream media’s extensive coverage of PM Modi’s seven key promises and claims.
English Script: Mamta, Shohini Bose
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
On 6 December 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “By 2022, when India celebrates its 76th Independence Day, there won't be a single family that doesn't have a house to live in.”
But is this the reality? Why is ‘the roof over every head by 2022' promise being camouflaged by the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' scheme?
On 15 August 2022, when the country completes 75 years of independence, we look back at mainstream media’s extensive coverage of PM Modi’s seven key promises & claims and compare them to the reality on the ground, which completely belies the PM’s promises.
In 2018, PM Narendra Modi promised that every family would have their own house by 2022. Recently, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that out of 1.22 crore sanctioned houses, 61 lakh houses were commissioned.
Ironically, the same government that promised a house for every family has resorted to bulldozing homes, even before court verdicts are out
On 6 June 2021, PM Modi said, “By 2022, when India celebrates its 76th Independence Day, farmers' incomes would have been doubled. We are working towards it.”
The 'Ashok Dalwai Committee' formed by the Centre had assured that all farmers' incomes would be doubled by 2022. But, is there any data to back this claim?
As BJP ministers including Nishikant Dubey continue to peddle lies in Parliament saying that ‘no farmer has died by suicide in the last eight years’, National Crime Bureau’s data suggest that 43,181 farmers died by suicide in 2014-2020. If their incomes doubled, as per the claim, then why are farmers dying by suicide?
The target for India to become a $5 trillion economy by 2022 was shifted to 2024-25, but is it still possible? The COVID pandemic did adversely affect our economy but pre-pandemic GDP growth wasn't promising either.
In 2014, PM Modi promised to generate two crore jobs every year. In the last 8 years, out of the promised 16 crore jobs, only 7 lakh jobs were created.
But, in the last five years, one needs to look into the fact that 4.14 crore beneficiaries did not refill their LPG cylinder and 7.67 crore beneficiaries refilled only once.
Accessibility to optical fibre networks was promised across the country by 2022. According to a TRAI report, there are only 824.89 million (59 percent) internet subscribers in India.
In the state of Bihar, only 48 percent have access to the internet. The clean Ganga mission and the supply of bullet train services are also far from being a reality.
With the country reeling under unfulfilled promises, symbolic patriotism is mere sloganeering. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign can be a reality only when every family has a ghar, internet connectivity, employment and accessibility to basic amenities. Else, for every unkept promise, we'll be forced to ask... Janab, Aise Kaise?
