'Resorting to Black Magic': PM Modi Slams Congress' Black Clothes Protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, wearing black clothes, with party MPs during a protest march towards Rashtrapati Bhawan as part of party's nationwide protest over price rise, unemployment and GST hike on essential items.
(Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while taking a dig at the 5 August black clothes protest by the Congress, said on Wednesday, 10 August, that those who "believed in black magic" would never be able to earn people's trust.
"Some people are resorting to black magic as they are immersed in despair and negativity. We saw on August 5 that there was an attempt to propagate black magic. These people think that by wearing black clothes, their period of despair will end," the prime minister said, according to news agency ANI.
Congress leaders had taken to the streets on 5 August in black clothes to protest against price rise and unemployment, with the Delhi Police detaining several of them, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
The prime minister also pointed out that the Congress was taking forward their policy for appeasement by protesting on the anniversary of the Ram Janmabhoomi foundation ceremony.
"The Congress is sending a subtle message that they are protesting against the foundation ceremony for Ram Janmabhoomi and is taking forward their policy of appeasement," he said.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh tweeted a photo of PM Modi in black clothes and retorted:
"They could not do anything to bring black money, now they are making pointless issue about black clothes."
"The country wants the Prime Minister to talk about their problems, but Jumla Jivi keeps on speaking anything," he added.
(With inputs from ANI.)
