'Resorting to Black Magic': PM Modi Slams Congress' Black Clothes Protest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while taking a dig at the 5 August black clothes protest by the Congress, said on Wednesday, 10 August, that those who "believed in black magic" would never be able to earn people's trust.

"Some people are resorting to black magic as they are immersed in despair and negativity. We saw on August 5 that there was an attempt to propagate black magic. These people think that by wearing black clothes, their period of despair will end," the prime minister said, according to news agency ANI.

Congress leaders had taken to the streets on 5 August in black clothes to protest against price rise and unemployment, with the Delhi Police detaining several of them, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.