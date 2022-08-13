‘What About PM Modi’s 2 Cr Jobs?’: Tejashwi Yadav Assures Jobs, Takes Dig at BJP

Two days after Union Minister Giriraj Singh allegedly shared an edited clip of newly sworn-in Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav over the latter’s promise to provide jobs, Yadav once again shot back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, 13 August, and said, "It is a success that instead of Hindu-Muslim topics, you are asking us about employment.”

He added, “I thank you, the people who were sleeping and never asked about jobs, that media is also awake now. Isn't this a success?" he said.

Speaking of his promise of delivering 10 lakh jobs if he came to power in the 2020 Bihar elections, Yadav told reporters,