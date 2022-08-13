‘What About PM Modi’s 2 Cr Jobs?’: Tejashwi Yadav Assures Jobs, Takes Dig at BJP

Tejashwi Yadav, deputy CM of Bihar.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
Two days after Union Minister Giriraj Singh allegedly shared an edited clip of newly sworn-in Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav over the latter’s promise to provide jobs, Yadav once again shot back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, 13 August, and said, "It is a success that instead of Hindu-Muslim topics, you are asking us about employment.”
He added, “I thank you, the people who were sleeping and never asked about jobs, that media is also awake now. Isn't this a success?" he said.
Speaking of his promise of delivering 10 lakh jobs if he came to power in the 2020 Bihar elections, Yadav told reporters,
Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2014 promise of providing two crore jobs every year, Yadav said, “But do ask them (BJP) what happened to the two crore. And they were in power for almost two years, did BJP give even 19 of the 19 lakh jobs they promised?" he added.
The Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) stitched a ‘mahagatbandhan’ with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other parties this week, quitting the National Democratic Alliance with the BJP.
With the new alliance in power, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took oath on Thursday for the eighth time, while RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav became the deputy CM for the second time.
