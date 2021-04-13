Despite Being School Toppers, Why Are Women Lagging Behind Men?

Video Editor: Mohd Irshad Alam
On 5 April, results of Bihar Board Class X exams were announced and yet again, the topper is a girl. Even in the Class XII exam, a girl student has topped. In CBSE, too, girls are ahead of boys in both senior and higher secondary exams.
Do they lose interest in studies later on? Or do they become weak in their studies? What is the real reason behind half our population lagging behind?
If we look at educational institutions like IITs, in 2019, only 946 female candidates got admitted to 23 IITs – about 17 percent of its total student capacity. And this was only possible because IITs have introduced a supernumerary quota for girls.
In 2018, only 182 women were selected which was around 24 percent of the total selection. Half the population, less than a quarter of the total representation.
As per the Centre For Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), in 2019-20, there were only 8 percent women on the board of directors of listed companies. In India, only 1.7 percent of CEOs are women.
As per World Bank data, the Female Labour Force Participation rate in 1990 was 30.27 percent, which fell to 20.8 percent in 2019. CMIE also says that only 7 percent of urban women are either employed or looking for employment.
If we look closely, we realise that there is an organised mechanism in the society that weakens women and thus they are unable to rise and compete fairly with their male counterparts.
These records show that women don’t get weak after scoring high in board exams, but it’s the unavailability of a safe environment that doesn’t allow them to run in the same race as men.
