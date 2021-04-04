The Dadasaheb Phalke Award – No Women Please!

A decade ago, nobody would have considered any of this a big deal. Over the past few years though, there’s more and more talk about female representation in our films. Influential female actors have become more vocal about things like equal pay, and don’t hesitate to call out the rampant sexism in an industry that’s gone through a #Metoo reckoning a couple of years back. Studios that consider themselves trendsetters, both on and off screen, claim that representation is now a top priority, both on set and in positions of power.



So why is it then, that the glass ceiling still seems so far away? Ormax Media and Film Companion's O Womaniya! 2021 report on representation of women in Indian cinema paints a picture so bleak that one has to wonder if all that is being said is just lip service. The report is based on an analysis of 129 top-grossing films in 2019-20 across five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada – and zeroes in on the exact percentage of women across key portfolios. Whether it’s the fact that 84% of HODs in Hindi cinema are male (this number is 99% in South-Indian cinema) or that only 2% of all cinematographers in the country are women, there seems to be no doubt that the bar is currently very low. And if the crew is largely male, it doesn’t take a genius to figure that most of the content they’re churning out leans that way as well – 59% of these films didn’t have a single scene in which two named female characters are having a conversation that’s not about a man/men.