Murders, Rapes, Suicides, Cyber Crime: Key Data From 2021 NCRB Report

NCRB's 'Crime in India' report 2021 reveals that India saw 80 murders every day on average in 2021.
A crime against women was registered every 74 seconds on average in 2021. Similarly, 80 murders were committed every day in India. These stats came to light in the 2021 ‘Crime in India’ report published by Union Home Ministry's National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).
Here are the key figures:
In 2021, India recorded 29,272 murder cases. In 2020, the number was 29,193, and in 2019, it was 28,915. The 2021 data showed a marginal increase of 0.3% over 2020.
Among the states, Uttar Pradesh registered the highest number of murder cases at 3,717, followed by Bihar at 2,799, and Maharashtra at 2,330. This was followed by Madhya Pradesh at 2,034 and West Bengal at 1,884. Sikkim had the lowest murder cases at 14.
The main motives behind the murders were disputes (849 cases), personal enmity (380 cases), and love affairs (122 cases). Nationally, the main motives were disputes (9,765 cases), vendetta (3,782 cases), and gain (1,692 cases).
India saw a total of 4,28,278 instances of crimes against women in 2021 – a 15 percent increase from the previous year.
Of these, 'cruelty by husband' saw the most number of cases – almost 32 percent – followed by cases registered under 'assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty' (20 percent).
Two minor girls were raped every day in 2021 in the national capital, which was the most unsafe metropolitan city for women across the country, according to the latest NCRB report.
Delhi also recorded 13,892 cases of crimes against women in 2021, a significant surge of more than 40 percent compared to 2020 when the figure was 9,782, the data showed.
A total of 1,64,033 people died by suicide in 2021 across the country.
As many as 10,881 people involved in the farming sector – comprising 5,318 farmers, cultivators, and 5,563 agricultural labourers – died by suicide last year. This accounts for 6.6 percent of the total suicide victims in India.
India registered 52,974 cyber crime cases in 2021, an increase of over 5% from 2020 (50,035 cases) and over 15% from 2019 (44,735 cases).
Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Assam account for more than 70% of cybercrime incidents. The average rate of cyber crime incidents (per one lakh population) in the country was recorded at 3.9.