16.2% Rise in Crimes Against Children, MP Tops List for 2nd Year: NCRB Data 2021

Further, the NCRB report revealed that of the total cases, 53,874 were registered under POCSO sections.

Sexual offences against children showed a steady ascent, with 47,221 such cases being recorded in 2020, and 47,335 cases in 2019.

The largest number of cases registered under POCSO in 2021 state-wise are as follows:

Uttar Pradesh - 7,129

Maharashtra - 6,200

Madhya Pradesh - 6,070

Tamil Nadu - 4,465

Karnataka - 2,813

Among cities, Delhi saw the highest (1,454) instances recorded under the act.