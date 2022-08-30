16.2% Rise in Crimes Against Children, MP Tops List for 2nd Year: NCRB Data 2021

India recorded a total number of 1,49,404 instances of crimes against children in 2021 – a rise of over 16 percent from the previous year.
India recorded a total number of 1,49,404 instances of crimes against children in 2021 – a rise of over 16 percent from the previous year, indicated date revealed by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Monday, 29 August.
Further, the report noted that the crime rate registered per lakh children population was 33.6 in 2021, compared to 28.9 in 2020.
Among the Union Territories, Delhi recorded the highest number of crimes against children, seeing 7,118 such instances.
67,245 incidents of kidnapping and abduction were reported in the country in 2021.
Other states that saw high numbers of crime against children include:
Uttar Pradesh: 16,838
West Bengal: 9,523
Odisha: 7,899
Rajasthan: 7,653
Karnataka: 7,261
Further, the NCRB report revealed that of the total cases, 53,874 were registered under POCSO sections.
Sexual offences against children showed a steady ascent, with 47,221 such cases being recorded in 2020, and 47,335 cases in 2019.
The largest number of cases registered under POCSO in 2021 state-wise are as follows:
Uttar Pradesh - 7,129
Maharashtra - 6,200
Madhya Pradesh - 6,070
Tamil Nadu - 4,465
Karnataka - 2,813
Among cities, Delhi saw the highest (1,454) instances recorded under the act.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)