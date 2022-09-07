What Happened When a Chimpanzee Escaped From a Ukraine Zoo?

The footage of the chimp named Chichi has gone viral on social media. In the videos, Chichi can be seen walking the streets and running around in the park. It shows the zookeepers struggling to persuade her to come back to the zoo. At one point, the chimp and the staff were seen sitting in the middle of the road.

It was only when it started to rain that she ran to the zookeeper, who offered Chichi her jacket and a hug as seen in the video.

As per The Guardian, the animal is safely back in the zoo.

