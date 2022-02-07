Haryana Govt Grants 21-Day Furlough to Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim

The Haryana government on Monday, 7 February, granted 21-day furlough to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who has been lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak since 2018.

The self-styled godman was sentenced to life imprisonment for nearly two decades-old murder of former sect manager, Ranjit Singh.

Ranjit Singh was shot dead as he was suspected of being involved in the circulation of an anonymous letter that had exposed how women were being sexually exploited by the sect head at the Dera headquarters, as per PTI.