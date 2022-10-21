Paroles and Satsangs: Will BJP's Favouritism Of Ram Rahim Get Political Mileage?

Certainly, the BJP leverages its position as the driver of a ‘double engine’ government while the Baba indicates to his followers – including within the BJP’s leadership – to extract a preferential decision.

At the moment, the BJP has all the keys under its control but there are past instances of the Baba backing the Congress too, like for instance during the elections in Punjab in 2007. After the public meeting when Singh appeared alongside Modi, he had called upon his followers to vote for the BJP in the October 2014 assembly elections.

After winning a majority in the state for the first time, nearly half of the 47 winning MLAs reportedly called on him to convey their gratitude for his support. Such display of servility was unprecedented in the annals of the nexus between political leaders and Godmen (and their female counterparts) and spiritual gurus.

Innumerable instances can be recorded when individual political leaders have sought the blessings for themselves personally, or for their party prior to the hustings. There have also been countless instances of political leaders been drawn towards people who they considered were blessed with divine insights and magical powers, or had a simple way of explaining complex spiritual puzzles they may be examining.