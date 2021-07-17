Hundreds of Farmers Protest in Haryana's Sirsa Over Sedition Case
The case was filed as protesting farmers allegedly attacked BJP leader Ranbir Gangwa’s official vehicle on 11 July.
Knocking down police barricades, farmers in Haryana’s Sirsa district lodged a protest on Saturday, 17 July, against a sedition case that was filed against more than a 100 farmers, earlier on 15 July.
The case was filed as protesting farmers allegedly attacked BJP leader Ranbir Singh Gangwa’s official vehicle during a protest against the farm laws. Five farmers were arrested as well.
Hundreds of farmers reportedly marched towards Sirsa after several farmer unions gave a call to gherao the district police chief’s office over the sedition and attempt to murder cases.
Over 10,000 policemen were deployed to prevent the farmers from marching up to the police headquarters and residences of the state minister.
In a statement, farmer body Samyukta Kisan Morcha condemned the charges and termed them to be “frivolous and cooked-up” and filed under the directions of “the anti-farmer BJP government of Haryana.”
Farmers are planning to hold a protest from 22 July till the end of Parliament's Monsoon Session over the farm laws.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.