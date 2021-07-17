Hundreds of Farmers Protest in Haryana's Sirsa Over Sedition Case

Knocking down police barricades, farmers in Haryana’s Sirsa district lodged a protest on Saturday, 17 July, against a sedition case that was filed against more than a 100 farmers, earlier on 15 July.

The case was filed as protesting farmers allegedly attacked BJP leader Ranbir Singh Gangwa’s official vehicle during a protest against the farm laws. Five farmers were arrested as well.

Hundreds of farmers reportedly marched towards Sirsa after several farmer unions gave a call to gherao the district police chief’s office over the sedition and attempt to murder cases.