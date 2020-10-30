Which Caste Holds Key to Nitish’s Return as CM? Here’s the Data

Brahmin or Yadav, Kurmi or Koeri, Mahadalits or Muslim, when it comes to the Bihar elections, the biggest factor that has always dominated its politics, is caste.
It might not be an overstatement to say that most of Bihar's politicians are a product of caste politics.
Be it Lalu Prasad from the Yadav community, Nitish Kumar from Kurmi community, the Paswan father-son duo from the Dusadh Dalit community or the BJP's privileged caste base – each party or leader enjoys a kind of loyalty of its supporters and voter base, no matter who they ally with.
But, this time, with Lalu in jail, Nitish being the face of the NDA and the BJP playing the second fiddle to the JD(U), how will these caste dynamics decide which side wins?
There are several factors to be looked at before one can analyse that.
The answer to this question lies in the distribution of voters in Bihar's population. Bihar is one of the many states which, over the years, has hardly had a single party majority. Why? Because no leader or party has managed to transcend their community-based vote banks.
Take a look at this data:
Unlike many states, there isn’t one caste whose votes dominate the ballots. The privileged castes, or the upper castes as they are commonly called, like Brahmins, Bhumihars, Rajputs and Kayasthas comprise approximately 17.2 percent voters and traditionally vote for the BJP.
The Yadavs are 14.4 percent and the Muslims 14.7 percent, both voters have strongly supported the RJD. The Dalit community comprises 14.2 percent of the state's voters, which traditionally gets distributed between the JD(U), HAM, LJP and CPI-ML.
But, amongst Dalits, there are the Passi or Dusadh Dalits who have supported the LJP. The Kurmis and Koeris, both OBC castes, form over 11 percent of the voters. They traditionally vote for the JD(U).
You can clearly see that almost all communities form a substantial chunk of Bihar’s voters, making it almost impossible for any party to get a majority in the 243-seat Assembly on its own.
To come to the dynamics of the 2020 caste factor, you first need to see the community-based voting pattern from 2015.
In the 2015 elections, the tables were different.
Here's the 2015 Lokniti-CSDS vote share survey of different castes and communities for the two sides that had registered the MGB's victory:
While Yadavs, Kurmis, and Muslims voted for the MGB, the upper castes, other OBCs and Dusadh Dalits voted for the NDA. The Koeris and the Mahadalits were fairly distributed between the two sides.
The alliances have changed this time:
Considering the new alliances, here’s how each community is expected to vote this time:
Considering these observations, if the people of Bihar vote this time yet again purely on the basis of caste loyalties vis-a-vis party loyalties as they have been doing for decades, there may be an advantage for the NDA, as the BJP's upper-caste base, Nitish Kumar's Kurmi and EBC base, with some HAM's Mahadalit votes, may be a little ahead of the MGB's Muslim and Yadav dominated base. But there are three X-Factors.
The question is – Has Tejashwi covered enough ground to turn the tables?
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined