Habibganj Station Renamed to Honour Rani Kamlapati But Her Nearby Fort in Ruins

On 15 November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal.

Renamed after Gond queen Rani Kamlapati, the railway station, previously known as Habibanj, has been revamped into 'India's first world-class railway station'.

"This historic railway station of Bhopal has not merely been remodelled, the name of Ginnorgarh's queen Kamlapati has also enhanced its significance," Modi said, adding that Railways' pride is now linked to pride of Gondwana.