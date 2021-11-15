PM Modi Inaugurates, Dedicates to Nation Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati Railway Station

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Monday, 15 November, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal.

Previously known as Habibanj, the railway station has been renamed after Gond queen Rani Kamlapati.

"Not only has this historic railway station been redeveloped but with the linking of the name of Rani Kamlapati of Ginnorgarh to this station, its importance has also increased," Modi said, adding that Railways' pride is now linked to pride of Gondwana.