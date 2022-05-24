Minister's House Torched, Violence in Andhra's Konaseema Over District Renaming

Amalapuram, which is Konaseema district’s headquarters, is an Scheduled Caste-reserved parliamentary constituency.

On 4 April, the Konaseema district was carved out of East Godavari.

The state government issued a preliminary notification that sought to rename Konaseema as B R Ambedkar Konaseema district last week. The government had also invited objections, if any, from the people.

However, the Konaseema Sadhana Samiti objected to it and wanted the name Konaseema retained. The Samiti organised a protest on Tuesday and had planned to submit a memorandum against the renaming to the district collector.

The police tried to control the protest which angered the protesters, leading to violence.

The violence broke out after thousands of protesters tried to enter the district collector’s complex, reported The Indian Express.

The police used batons and fired in the air to disperse the crowd, who responded by pelting stones.