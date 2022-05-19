Andhra Plans To Rename Newly-Formed Konaseema District After BR Ambedkar

Weeks after the Andhra Pradesh government officially reorganised the state’s districts on 4 April, it announced that one of them would be named after BR Ambedkar.

Konaseema, carved out of East Godavari district and headquartered at Amalapuram, will now be renamed BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

A preliminary notification was reportedly issued in this regard by the Andhra Pradesh government on 18 May, Wednesday, inviting any objections or suggestions to the proposed move. As part of the district reorganisation, 26 districts were carved out of the existing 13 districts in the state.