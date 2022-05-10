Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan's Cousin Konda Reddy Arrested in Extortion Case

According to Kadapa Superintendent of Police KK Anburajan, Konda Reddy, who is in charge of the YSR party at Chakrayapet Mandal in Kadapa, the home district of CM Jagan, had on 5 May called the road works contractor of the construction firm and demanded that they give bribe for receiving a tender. Further, he also threatened to stall the construction work using his "clout" if they didn't heed his demand.

Konda's call records revealed that he had also allegedly made threat calls to multiple other company workers.

According to NDTV, the construction firm is owned by a powerful BJP leader in Karnataka. The firm had reportedly been involved in the construction of the Vempalli-Rayachoti road for several months now.

The police on Monday registered a case against Konda Reddy and arrested him following the CM's order.

"We urge people to call 14400 or 100 if anyone threatens or demands money. We will act tough on such people and not spare anyone," the police officer added.