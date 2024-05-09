Home Videos Neeraj Chopra | I Keep Reminding Myself That I Am an Olympics Gold Medallist
Neeraj Chopra | I Keep Reminding Myself That I Am an Olympics Gold Medallist
Neeraj Chopra spoke about how he is preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Neeraj Chopra spoke about his 2024 Olympics preparation.
(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)
India’s biggest medal hope for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Neeraj Chopra will be competing in his first event of the season on Friday (10 May), as he embarks on a journey to defend his Diamond League title. The javelin thrower will be competing in the Doha Diamond League – the first leg of the four-leg event.
Speaking about how he has prepared himself for the event, Neeraj said:
Preparation is going on fine. I trained in Turkey and South Africa. Tomorrow (10 May) is the season opener, so let’s see how it goes. I am confident that things will go well.
I Have the Responsibility of Maintaining My Stature: Neeraj Chopra
Having essentially ‘completed’ javelin throw by winning gold medals at the Olympics, World Championships, Asian Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, alongside the Diamond League title, Neeraj, still only 26, will face the challenge of doing it all over again.
On being asked about how he is keeping himself motivated, Neeraj elaborated:
I always remind myself that I am an Olympics and a World Championships gold medallist. When I will participate in the Olympics, they will introduce me as the defending champion. It is an added responsibility that I must maintain my stature.
Neeraj Chopra
Speaking about the chasing pack, he further added:
My motivation is to maintain the level I am at, while others are motivated to attain my level. They are pushing harder, but they have the hunger in them. It is not that I lack hunger, but my focus is staying away from injuries.
Neeraj Chopra
‘Olympics Is a Rare Competition’
Comparing the Diamond League to the Olympics, Neeraj stated that the latter is very contrasting in nature, for it offers only one chance to the athletes and the margin of error is minimal, whilst an athlete usually gets five chances in the Diamond League.
The Olympics is a rare competition. In the Diamond League, you get five opportunities every year. That is 20 chances in four years. But in the Olympics, you get only one opportunity. A lot of factors need to work in your favour to get a good result in the Olympics, ranging from your body to your mind.
Neeraj Chopra
On being asked about whether he has ever felt the pressure of the Olympics stage, Neeraj said:
I have felt the pressure of Olympics, too. When you get to that stage, you become aware of where you are participating. But that does not mean it is impossible to create a record at the Olympics. I have never said that I don’t feel pressure – of course I do. But I am lucky that I can manage pressure.
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra Explains Why He Chose To Compete at the Federation Cup in India
Earlier this week, it was announced that Neeraj will be competing at the Federation Cup, which will mark his return to an Indian event after a three-year hiatus.
He explained his decision by saying:
I wanted to compete in India, and I wanted to do so in an international event, where javelin throwers from abroad would be competing with the Indians. That could not be made possible, but I am still happy that I will get to compete in India, as people from my country will come to watch javelin throw and will support athletics.
Neeraj Chopra
Further stating he never thought of not participating in Indian competitions because of his overseas commitments, he added:
I never thought that I will not participate in the Federation Cup because I am competing in overseas competitions. I always wanted to compete with Indians, so that more people from the country watch our sport. I know that some athletes, including me, can help propel the popularity of athletics in India. We have the ability to do something at the world level.
Neeraj Chopra
