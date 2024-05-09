Diamond League Doha 2024: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, and Full Schedule

The third round of Diamond League 2024 is all set to take place on Friday, 10 May in the Qatari capital of Doha. World's renowned Olympians and champions will show their prowess as field athletes in different competitions that will take place tomorrow. The games will be of Olympic Standard, therefore every athlete will aim to leave a mark in the forthcoming stage of Diamond League.

Neeraj Chopra, the current world champion and gold winner from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will definitely aim big in the upcoming Diamond League before heading to the Olympic Games Paris 2024. The major focus of Neeraj Chopra will be 90m mark as the Indian super star is never complacent with his rapidly increasing trophy haul.

"This year, my personal goal is to defend my Olympic title, but it would also mean a lot to me to break the 90m barrier", said Neeraj Chopra in an official statement.