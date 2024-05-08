Neeraj Chopra Confirms Participation in First Domestic Tournament After 3 Years

Neeraj Chopra will participate in his 1st domestic tournament in 3 years in the Federation Cup starting from 12 May.
(Photo: PTI)
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has confirmed his participation in the Federation Cup, starting from 12 May, which will be his first domestic tournament in three years.
He will be making his way back to India for the Federation Cup after the Doha Diamond League which is scheduled to take place on 10 May in Qatar, UAE.
The 26-year-old javelin thrower is setting his eyes on defending his Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics slated to begin in July.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)