Neeraj Chopra Confirms Participation in First Domestic Tournament After 3 Years

Neeraj Chopra will participate in his 1st domestic tournament in 3 years in the Federation Cup starting from 12 May.
Neeraj Chopra will participate in his 1st domestic tournament in 3 years in the Federation Cup starting from 12 May.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has confirmed his participation in the Federation Cup, starting from 12 May, which will be his first domestic tournament in three years.

Neeraj last competed in the 2021 Federation Cup which was held before the Tokyo Olympics, the javelin thrower made his mark by becoming the first Indian to win an Olympic gold in athletics.
He will be making his way back to India for the Federation Cup after the Doha Diamond League which is scheduled to take place on 10 May in Qatar, UAE.

The Doha meet will be the beginning of the 2024 season for Neeraj, who will be in action for the first time since winning gold in the 2023 Asian Games.

The 26-year-old javelin thrower is setting his eyes on defending his Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics slated to begin in July.

