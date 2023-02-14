Rescued Elephant Moti 'Giving Up,' NGO Volunteers and Indian Army Fight On

"Moti has stopped eating now. He is comfortable and pain-free," Volunteers with Wildlife SOS said.
In January 2023, Wildlife SOS, an animal rights organisation found out about an elephant on the verge of death in Uttarakhand’s Rampur.
The elephant, 'Moti', is a 35-year-old tusker who had spent most of his life as a ”begging elephant.“ He was used to offering rides to people, and "blessing them".
When Moti was found, his feet had suffered terrible damage, with one leg fractured, and another badly injured.
"When we found him, he was severely malnourished, weak and dehydrated. His right front leg was swollen and abnormal in shape. His left front leg's foot pad had been detached from his foot," said Dr E Gochalan, a wildlife veterinary expert with Wildlife SOS.
On 4 February, Wildlife SOS reached out to the Indian Army, and with the help of retired General VK Singh, the Bengal Sappers rushed to Moti's location in Rampur on 5 February.
Wildlife SOS and the Army set up a system to help Moti stand, and for the first time in months, he stood up straight.
Treatment continued for Moti's foot all through this time, with antiseptic powder and care being administered.
Soon after standing up, however, Moti grew tired and had to lie down again.
On 11 February, Wildlife SOS tweeted that Moti had stopped eating and stopped fighting. "Our veterinary team has ensured Moti is comfortable and pain-free. However, he has now stopped eating and is signaling he is tired of fighting," they added.
On 13 February, Wildlife SOS tweeted, "Moti is warm and comfortable, and seems to be resting peacefully. Our vet team is managing his pain, speaking to him softly, and caring for his injuries. Moti’s spirits seem to be better today and he’s been eating and drinking a little but he is still in dire condition."
