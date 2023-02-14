High Death Toll: Human-Animal Conflict in Kerala Sparks Protests

Over 640 lives were claimed by human-wildlife conflict in Kerala in the last five years. But still there is no concrete plan to address the threat, said the residents of Wayanad, questioning the Kerala government. For the past two months, Idukki, Wayanad, and Palakkad districts have seen protests highlighting the rise in loss of lives due to man-animal conflict and the need for immediate government intervention.

Why?

Nearly 30 percent of Kerala’s geographical area is forested, and there are several densely populated human settlements and farmlands near protected forests.

Over 30 lakh people are living on the periphery of 23 protected forests spread across 115 densely populated panchayats in Kerala. In the past year, locals have reported a rise in the number of elephants trespassing the fields and main roads, chasing vehicles and raiding shops and monkeys, flying squirrels, and wild boars ravaging crops.