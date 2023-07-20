Kuki Women Paraded Naked: Meitei Women Condemn 'Barbaric Act' in Viral Video

In response to the viral video showing horrific sexual violence by a Meitei mob against two Kuki women in Manipur, the Meira Paibis came forward on Thursday, 20 July, to condemn the heinous act.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Video Producer/Editor: Shohini Bose
Video Input: Borun Thokchom
In response to the viral video showing horrific sexual violence by a Meitei mob against two Kuki women in Manipur, the Meira Paibis came forward on Thursday, 20 July, to condemn the heinous act.
The Meira Paibis are Meitei women hailing from all sections of society in the valley parts of the state, and are often referred to as the "guardians of civil society." Expressing their outrage at a press meet, the women asserted that the actions of "a few sick criminal perpetrators do not represent the values of their community."
Ema Lierikliema, one of the Meira Paibis who spoke during the press meet, condemned the "perpetrators' barbaric and animal-like instincts."
Ema Lierikliema, another leader of the Meira Paibis, said that the ethnicity of the mob was irrelevant.
The Meria Paibis have allegedly played an active role in instigating Meitei mobs to commit atrocities amid the violence in Manipur, according to testimonials shared by Zo (Kuki-Zomi-Hmar) survivors that you can read about here.
A shocking video that went viral on Wednesday, 19 July, showed a mob of men, learnt to be from the Meitei community, parading at least two Kuki-Zo women naked towards a paddy field near B Phainom village in Manipur.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted on Thursday, 20 July, that the first arrest in the case has been made: "After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning. A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment."
You can read more of The Quint's reportage on the viral video here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)