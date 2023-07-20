Kuki Women Paraded Naked: Meitei Women Condemn 'Barbaric Act' in Viral Video

In response to the viral video showing horrific sexual violence by a Meitei mob against two Kuki women in Manipur, the Meira Paibis came forward on Thursday, 20 July, to condemn the heinous act.

The Meira Paibis are Meitei women hailing from all sections of society in the valley parts of the state, and are often referred to as the "guardians of civil society." Expressing their outrage at a press meet, the women asserted that the actions of "a few sick criminal perpetrators do not represent the values of their community."

Ema Lierikliema, one of the Meira Paibis who spoke during the press meet, condemned the "perpetrators' barbaric and animal-like instincts."