Manipur Viral Video: 'Inhuman, Condemnable,' Tweets Smriti Irani; Says Probe On

Regarding the now-viral video of a mob of Meitei men in Manipur parading naked at least two Kuki-Zo women, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani tweeted on 19 July that an "investigation is currently underway" and "no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice."

"The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM @NBirenSingh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway & assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice," her tweet read.