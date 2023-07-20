'Violation of Human Rights': CJI Asks Govt To Step in After Viral Manipur Video

In a shocking video that is being widely shared on social media, a mob of men, learnt to be from the Meitei community in Manipur, is seen parading at least two Kuki women towards a paddy field.

The women, who were visibly distressed and crying for help, were dragged and molested by their captors.

The incident occurred in Kangpokpi district on 4 May – a day after ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state, as per the police. The video surfaced nearly 77 days after the incident.



In his first comments on the Manipur unrest since it began in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said on Thursday that his “heart is filled with pain and anger.”