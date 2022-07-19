'I Didn't Know Sonam Was Pregnant Till She Posted That Picture': Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to portray the character of Jerry in her upcoming film, Good Luck Jerry. The story is about a Bihari family who migrates to Punjab for better job opportunities. The is trying to earn a living for her family. But she lands herself in trouble when she gets involved with drug trafficking.

The Quint caught up with the actor, who told us what she learnt while shooting the film, how she never knew people from Bihar moved to Punjab for better opportunities, and how she picked up the accent.