IPL 2024: Prabhsimran Singh – The Coming of Age, Facilitated by Dhawan & Yuvraj

Had Jonny Bairstow looked over his shoulder when he strode onto the pitch at the Eden Gardens on 26 April, he would have spotted a cacophonous Colosseum of purple and gold. The crowd, supporting Kolkata Knight Riders, and still revelling in what they saw over the last couple of hours – the home team scoring 261 runs – could care very little about what Punjab Kings had up their sleeve.

In a couple of hours, Bairstow would celebrate his second Indian Premier League (IPL) century, guiding Punjab to the highest successful chase in the competition’s history. He eventually ended up with 108 runs in 48 deliveries, but interestingly, 96 of those runs came in the last 38 deliveries.