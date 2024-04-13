IPL 2024: Ashutosh Sharma – A Battle with Depression & 'Policeman' Coaching

I slipped into depression during that phase. I could not even get a peek of the field – I would just train at the gym in the morning and return to my room. I was thrown out of the set-up for no reason at all, and no one gave me any explanation either. I was fortunate that I got a job at Railways and they have always been supportive, but I would not want to revisit my last two years at Madhya Pradesh. I could not sleep. I spent my nights thinking about why they had sidelined me from the team. That made me even more depressed.

Ashutosh Sharma