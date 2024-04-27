IPL 2024: Left-Handers Could’ve Gone After Axar — Hardik Pandya After Loss vs DC

Following Mumbai Indians ' (MI) 10-run defeat against the Delhi Capitals (DC), skipper Hardik Pandya reflected on the match and reckoned that a more aggressive approach against DC spinner Axar Patel, particularly from the left-handed batters, could have swung the outcome in their favour.

“If I had to pick something out, we could have taken a couple of more chances in the middle overs. The left-handers could have probably gone after Axar a little bit, it’s something we missed out in terms of game awareness,” said Pandya at the post match presentation.