IPL 2024: Left-Handers Could’ve Gone After Axar — Hardik Pandya After Loss vs DC

IPL 2024 | Hardik reflected on MI’s 10-run defeat against DC & spoke about what the side could have done differently
Image: BCCI
Following Mumbai Indians' (MI) 10-run defeat against the Delhi Capitals (DC), skipper Hardik Pandya reflected on the match and reckoned that a more aggressive approach against DC spinner Axar Patel, particularly from the left-handed batters, could have swung the outcome in their favour.
Hardik, who contributed 46 runs from 24 balls in the match, highlighted that the games are intensifying and the margins of defeat are narrowing down.
Speaking about Jake Fraser-McGurk, the MI captain lauded him and said, “It was quite amazing the way he batted, he took calculated risks, he played the field really well. It shows the fearlessness of youth.”
