IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Fit To Keep Wickets, Shami & Prasidh Krishna Ruled Out

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant fully fit to keep wickets, Mohammed Shami & Prasidh Krishna ruled out.
(Photo: BCCI)
Fifteen months after his ill-fated road accident, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is all set to be seen in action at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). According to the latest update from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Pant has been declared fully fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA), and is ready to keep wickets for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming competition.
Rishabh Pant suffered an accident on 30 December 2022 on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway, near Roorkee, whilst driving to his home in Uttar Pradesh. Since then, the 26-year-old cricketer has not featured in any format of the game, although he did feature in a 20-over practice match in Alur last month.
Pant is also likely to return to the Indian team for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be played from 1 to 29 June, should he face no difficulties whilst keeping wickets in IPL 2024.
Speaking to the reporters after India’s 4-1 Test series triumph against England, BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated “He is batting well, he is keeping well. If he can play in the T20 World Cup for us, that will be a big thing for us. He is a big asset for us. If he can keep, he can play in the World Cup. Let's see how he does in the IPL.”
Whilst Pant's comeback is all but confirmed, pace twins Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna will not be featuring in IPL 2024. Having recently undergone a successful surgery, Shami, who is currently recuperating from a right heel issue, is expected to miss the T20 World Cup as well.
Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna has been out of cricket since the beginning of this year with a quadriceps problem. Like Shami, he had to go through a surgical procedure as well, and will miss his second consecutive IPL season owing to injury troubles.
