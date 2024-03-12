IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Fit To Keep Wickets, Shami & Prasidh Krishna Ruled Out

Rishabh Pant suffered an accident on 30 December 2022 on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway, near Roorkee, whilst driving to his home in Uttar Pradesh. Since then, the 26-year-old cricketer has not featured in any format of the game, although he did feature in a 20-over practice match in Alur last month.

Pant is also likely to return to the Indian team for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be played from 1 to 29 June, should he face no difficulties whilst keeping wickets in IPL 2024.

Speaking to the reporters after India’s 4-1 Test series triumph against England, BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated “He is batting well, he is keeping well. If he can play in the T20 World Cup for us, that will be a big thing for us. He is a big asset for us. If he can keep, he can play in the World Cup. Let's see how he does in the IPL.”