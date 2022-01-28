Ranveer Wanted Me to Work With Shakun Even Before ‘Gehraiyaan’: Deepika

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra and the cast, namely, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Pandey sat down with The Quint to talk about their upcoming film. They discussed how having an intimacy coordinator on set affected things, how the title was finalised, one cast member’s fear of water, the experience of working with each other, and more.
On the same note, Ananya Pandey said, “It really helped having conversations before we got into scenes about what is okay and what is not okay. Sometimes when there is no intimacy coordinator present, sometimes we get thrown into situations we might not be comfortable with, or that’s not rehearsed or discussed.”
Watch the video for more.
Deepika also revealed that Ranveer Singh has always wanted her and Shakun Batra to do a film together. She said, “He has always wanted Shakun and I to do a film together because he felt somewhere that Shakun and I are very similar in our sensibilities.”
Director Shakun Batra opened up about finalising the title ‘Gehraiyaan’ with his co-writer Ayesha Devitre. “Ayesha came up with this title and it took me a little time (to be convinced), to be honest."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)