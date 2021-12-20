Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi's 'Gehraiyaan' to Premiere on Amazon

"And here it is.. a sneak peek into the world of our film. The most amazing cast, @deepikapadukone, @siddhantchaturvedi, @ananyapanday and @dhairyakarwa, who managed not to kill me on take 25 and only brought love and hard work to set", Shakun captioned the video.

Prior to the announcement, Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya shared behind-the-scene photos and penned heartfelt notes. "Yes, It has been a bit of a wait. But as the saying goes. Sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives! Hopefully, the same holds true here. I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe was truly magical. And with love in my heart and utmost gratitude, I cannot wait to share our labour of love with all of you Stay tuned for the announcement tomorrow (sic),” wrote Deepika.