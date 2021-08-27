Aimee Lou Wood on How an Intimacy Coordinator Helped Her on 'Sex Education' Set

Aimee Lou Wood from a scene of Sex Education Season 2.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Netflix recently announced the release date for Sex Education 3 and fans can't keep calm. Sex Education is a coming-of-age comedy that portrays young adults coming to terms with different aspects of their sexuality. While it has its lighter moments, the show also tackles various subjects such as the queer identity, asexuality, and sexual assault.
In season 2, Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) storyline focused on sexual assault. The plot dealt with Aimee's experience with assault on a bus and the aftermath of it including the trauma that the character had to go through. Fans couldn't stop praising the scene and how sensitively it was handled by the makers.
The Quint spoke to Aimee Lou Woods, who won a BAFTA for her role in Sex Education. She spoke about the particular assault scene from season 2 and how an intimacy coordinator helped her throughout that scene. She also spoke about how hard it is to be a teenager and the struggles she had to go through while she was growing up.
