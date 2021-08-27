Aimee Lou Wood on How an Intimacy Coordinator Helped Her on 'Sex Education' Set

Netflix recently announced the release date for Sex Education 3 and fans can't keep calm. Sex Education is a coming-of-age comedy that portrays young adults coming to terms with different aspects of their sexuality. While it has its lighter moments, the show also tackles various subjects such as the queer identity, asexuality, and sexual assault.

In season 2, Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) storyline focused on sexual assault. The plot dealt with Aimee's experience with assault on a bus and the aftermath of it including the trauma that the character had to go through. Fans couldn't stop praising the scene and how sensitively it was handled by the makers.