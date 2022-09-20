‘As a Teen I’d Go to Small Markets in Delhi to Buy Silver Jewellery’: Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan, who was recently seen in the second season of Karan Johar's The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, launched the new collection for Tata's jewellery brand 'Zoya'.

The Quint spoke to the interior designer about her love for jewellery, her association with the brand, and what she admires about their products. We also spoke to her about her work as a producer. She recently produced the Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah-starrer Darlings along with Shah Rukh Khan.