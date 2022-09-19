Koffee With Karan Ep12 Promo: Gauri Khan Gives Dating Advice to Daughter Suhana

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hot on web  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Koffee With Karan Ep12 Promo: Gauri Khan Gives Dating Advice to Daughter Suhana

The hit talk show is available to stream on Disney + Hotstar.
Karan Johar is all set to bring Gauri Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor on the Koffee With Karan couch. These fabulous Bollywood wives will take the show by storm in the next episode. The three wives brought in some fun energy to the show as they spoke about their interests, love and much more.

Gauri spilled the beans on her and Shah Rukh Khan's love story, what dating advice she would give her daughter and more. Bhavna and Maheep also joined in discussing their crushes. Karan Johar took to Instagram to share the teaser. He captioned the post with a, "These fabulous ladies are all set to spill some piping hot Koffee!"

The new episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will drop on Thursday at midnight on Disney+ Hotstar.

The guests star in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan all star in the show that has a huge fan following.

