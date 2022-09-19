Koffee With Karan Ep12 Promo: Gauri Khan Gives Dating Advice to Daughter Suhana

Koffee with Karan episode 12
(Photo: Instagram)
Karan Johar is all set to bring Gauri Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor on the Koffee With Karan couch. These fabulous Bollywood wives will take the show by storm in the next episode. The three wives brought in some fun energy to the show as they spoke about their interests, love and much more.
Gauri spilled the beans on her and Shah Rukh Khan's love story, what dating advice she would give her daughter and more. Bhavna and Maheep also joined in discussing their crushes. Karan Johar took to Instagram to share the teaser. He captioned the post with a, "These fabulous ladies are all set to spill some piping hot Koffee!"
The new episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will drop on Thursday at midnight on Disney+ Hotstar.
The guests star in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan all star in the show that has a huge fan following.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)