'Crashed into Tree, Caught Fire': Eyewitnesses of IAF Copter Crash in TN Recall

Krishnaswamy was standing outside his home when he heard something approaching from the sky.

"As the helicopter was descending, it caught fire. It crashed into a big tree here and smoke immediately engulfed the area. Then the entire chopper caught fire. I immediately called a boy in the neighbourhood. He called the police and the fire department," he said.

Krishnaswamy was the first eyewitness who was near the accident site where an Indian Air Force helicopter, that had Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on board, crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, 8 December. The locals were the first to rush to the accident site to attempt to rescue those on board.

The Indian Air Force has confirmed that CDS General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others have died in the carsh.