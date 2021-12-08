IAF Chopper Crash: CDS Rawat Among Those On-Board, Rajnath to Brief Parliament

Tamil Nadu Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his staff and family members as well as other senior officials on-board, crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his staff and family members as well as other senior officials on-board, crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, 8 December.
While PM Narendra Modi icalled for an urgent meeting over the crash, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to brief the Parliament shortly.
The chopper crashed after having taken off from Sulur in Nilgiris, while it was heading to Wellington base.
Sources told The Quint that at least three people have died in the crash. A further three people have been rescued so far and a search and rescue operation is underway for the others.
The IAF said that an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident
Visuals from the site of the helicopter crash showed massive flames and locals helping with the immediate rescue operations
Army and police officials have rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway
Kriahnaswamy was the first eyewitness who raised alarm and informed the police.
"I heard a really loud noise and that's when I saw the copter approaching. As it was descending, it caught on fire. It crashed into a big tree here and immediately smoke engulfed the area. Then the entire chopper caught on fire. I immediately called the boy in the neighbourhood. He called the police and fire department," he said.
"I saw a person who was up in flames and was standing and then he fell down. Then I saw three or four other persons who were fully charred. I got really scared and left the place." he added.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to move Coimbatore from Chennai Airport today evening and then move to Nilgiris, chopper crash.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh will brief Parliament today on the crash of the army chopper in Tamil Nadu. As per protocol, Singh has already briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, sources said.
Following the chopper crash, an emergency Cabinet meeting has been called by PM Modi.
Sources confirmed to The Quint that the chopper was carrying ten passengers, two pilots and two crew members.
Defence communication accessed by The Quint with regard to the flight manifest shows that the chopper from Delhi to Sulur was carrying CDS Rawat and his wife, as well as Brigadier LS Lidder, Defence Adviser to Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, Vivek Kumar, B Sai Teja, and Hav Satpal.
