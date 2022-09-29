In Nagpur's 'Ash' Fields, Coal Plants Are Burning Crops and Fuelling Debt Cycles

Inside a small ditch on a hardened soil lay a rotten brinjal, skeleton of a withered, lifeless plant stood next to it. "Coal ash burnt my entire crop this year," said Dashrath Balaji Thakre, a 65-year-old farmer in Nagpur's Waregaon village, as he pointed at almost eight acres of his farm.

Along with his family of five, Thakre cultivates seasonal vegetables and legumes and has not seen a decent harvest in over five years.

He is one of the many farmers in villages on the outskirts of Nagpur, a district in Maharashtra, severely impacted by coal ash pollution due to the Koradi and the Khaperkheda Thermal Power Plants (TPPs).