Maharashtra Energy Minister Says State Facing Power Crisis Due to Coal Shortage

Union Power Minister RK Singh, too, had said on Thursday that the demand for coal had increased by eight to nine percent in recent times. The supply, however, has not seen a corresponding increase, he said, while speaking to journalists.

"The coal reserve is less. Earlier, we used to have a reserve for nearly 15 days. But now we have reserve only for nine days. Demand has definitely increased, but supply cannot be increased so fast, he said, adding that the states of Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh are also likely to face a power crisis.