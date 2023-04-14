Abused, Exploited, Deprived of Rights – The 'Unguarded' Life of Security Guards

"Mad******, behn****... these cuss words are not new to us. We are abused with these words on a regular basis. But what can we do? It's our job," says Neha (name changed), a security guard who works at a society in Delhi's Rohini.

Neha says she faces harassment at her workplace every day. But she wouldn't dare go on camera to speak about it – over fear of losing her job. "It would make things difficult for me and my family," she tells The Quint.

A single mother, Neha raises her four-year-old daughter by herself. She was divorced merely two months after her daughter's birth because her husband wanted a boy.